World Red Cross Day 2020: What is It and When do We Celebrate it?
During the past few months, all frontline workers and scientists have been working around the clock to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and find a vaccine for the same. There efforts have been celebrated across the world and on 8 May, the world celebrates another milestone in their efforts on observing World Red Cross Day.
The day is observed on 8 May on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. On this day, people pay tributes to the Red Cross volunteers for their contribution in helping those in need.
The Red Cross Society is based on 7 principles namely, humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary, unity and universality.
The main aim of the Red Cross Society is basically to inspire, initiate and encourage all kinds of humanitarian activities under all times and circumstances.
Programmes conducted by the Red Cross Society can be broadly categorised into four parts including the promotion of humanitarian principles and values; disaster response; disaster preparedness; and health and care.