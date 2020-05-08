World Red Cross Day 2020: What is It and When do We Celebrate it?

During the past few months, all frontline workers and scientists have been working around the clock to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and find a vaccine for the same. There efforts have been celebrated across the world and on 8 May, the world celebrates another milestone in their efforts on observing World Red Cross Day.

The day is observed on 8 May on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. On this day, people pay tributes to the Red Cross volunteers for their contribution in helping those in need.