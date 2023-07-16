World Emoji Day 2023 Date: Why It Is Celebrated Worldwide

Earlier, people used to have face-to-face conversations to express their feelings then they used letters and later text messages. But now people can express the deepest and simplest emotions through emojis. The iconic little Japanese images are known as emoji and they have gained immense popularity among people who use the internet and social media apps to stay connected with their friends and family. Emojis are more popular on the internet than ever before thus they have a special day dedicated to them- World Emoji Day.
World Emoji Day was recognized on July 17 and the holiday validates our obsession with these ubiquitous graphic icons. Know the significance of this day and why do people celebrate World Emoji Day?
Why Do We Celebrate World Emoji Day?
Emoji sharing has become a language and made us believe that language comes in many forms and in the ancient days people did use visual symbols to communicate. Emojis are unique visual symbols that help enhance our written language and can replace words or whole phrases with the meaning intact.
This reminds us that Emojis help us symbolize emotions with pictures. They express emotion through irony or humor and can help put forward the tone of voice or body language in text-based communication. It is a more empathetic language, it makes us better at identifying our emotions and at sensing others' emotions.
They help us when we can't find the right words to express ourselves.
Emojis help us understand or converse things that get lost in translation through words.
