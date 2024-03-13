World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date, Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: World Consumer Rights Day will be observed on Friday, 15 March. The significance of this day is to highlight the rights of all consumers and protect them from exploitation, discrimination, and other forms of unfair practices.

This day also aims to promote consumer awareness about important issues and campaigns and to encourage them to take action to protect their rights. One should be aware that national Consumer Rights Day is different from World Consumer Rights Day. National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on a national level, whereas World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on a global level. The aim of both the days is the same, but they are different in terms of scope and focus.