World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date, Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: World Consumer Rights Day will be observed on Friday, 15 March. The significance of this day is to highlight the rights of all consumers and protect them from exploitation, discrimination, and other forms of unfair practices.
This day also aims to promote consumer awareness about important issues and campaigns and to encourage them to take action to protect their rights. One should be aware that national Consumer Rights Day is different from World Consumer Rights Day. National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on a national level, whereas World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on a global level. The aim of both the days is the same, but they are different in terms of scope and focus.
World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Theme
This year the theme for World Consumer Rights Day has been selected by Consumers International as 'Fair and responsible AI for consumers'. Breakthroughs in generative AI have taken the digital world by storm.
World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Significance
This day also aims to promote consumer awareness about important issues and campaigns and to encourage them to take action to protect their rights. The World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on 15 March, but it was first initiated in 1983. The United Nations has since endorsed and recognized this day. Consumers International, a non-profit organization, has been running the consumer movement for 40 years.
World Consumer Rights Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the rights of all consumers and to protect them from exploitation, discrimination, and other forms of unfair practices. The day encourages consumers to take an active role in protecting their rights and to demand change. It also highlights the importance of collective action to promote consumer rights and address the challenges that consumers face.
World Consumer Rights Day 2024: History
World Consumer Rights Day was initiated by President John F. Kennedy, who spoke before the US Congress on 15 March 1962, specifically addressing consumer rights. This was the first time a world leader had done so. The first World Consumer Rights Day was observed in 1983, and since then, various events have been organized on national and international levels to raise awareness about consumer rights.
The United Nations has recognized and endorsed World Consumer Rights Day on a global scale, and Consumers International has been running the campaign for 40 years, bringing the consumer movement together to celebrate as a group. Each year, members of Consumers International contribute to the decision of the campaign's theme in order to encourage international action on critical consumer issues.
World Consumer Rights Day Quotes
1. "Your customer's perception is your reality." – Kate Zabriskie
2. "Your customer doesn’t care how much you know until they know how much you care." – Damon Richards
3. "The copyright bargain: a balance between protection for the artist and rights for the consumer." - Robin Gross
4. "Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning." – Bill Gates
5. "Our personal consumer choices have ecological, social, and spiritual consequences. It is time to re-examine some of our deeply held notions that underlie our lifestyles." - David Suzuki
