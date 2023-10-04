World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History & Quotes To Share

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: World Animal Day is celebrated on 4 October every year with an aim to raise awareness about the welfare standards of animals. Animals are an important part of the environment and the ecosystem, They support the web activity that helps the ecosystem to function. Animals are generally of two types- domestic animals and wild animals.
The animals that are trained to help people and are kept at home are known as domestic animals. These animals are selectively bred and genetically adapted over generations to live alongside humans. Wild animals are the ones that live on their own without help from people. These animals find their own food, shelter, water, and all other needs without the help of humans.
Animals play a major role in balancing the ecosystem and we will be learning about the history and theme for Animal Welfare day 2023.
World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme
World Animal Welfare Day has a new theme every year and this year, the theme for World Animal Day 2023 is “Great or Small, Love Them All”.
World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History
World Animal Day was first organized on 24 March in the year 1925 by Heinrich Zimmermann, the German Writer who lived in Berlin. More than five thousand people showed up at the event.
Later, it was decided that the event of World Animal Day would be organized on October 4 from the year 1929. Every year Zimmermann worked hard for the promotion of World Animal Day. It was in May 1931, that the International Animal Protection Congress in Florence, Italy, accepted his proposal, and announced the 4 October as World Animal Day. The Finnish Association of Animal Protection Associations (SEY) also organizes various events on Animal Week and distributes things to raise awareness and protect animals.
World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Quotes
"I believe animals should be respected as citizens of this earth. They should have the right to their own freedom, their own families, and their own life."- John Feldmann
"The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man."- Charles Darwin
"We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals."- Immanuel Kant
"I am in favor of animal rights as well as human rights. That is the way of a whole human being."- Abraham Lincoln
"Until one has loved an animal a part of one's soul remains unawakened."-Anatole France
"Animals are such agreeable friends - they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms."- George Eliot
"If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans."- James Herriot
