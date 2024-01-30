Why Is 2024 a Leap Year? Leap Year List & How To Calculate Leap Years

As we've already entered 2024, an additional day has also been added to our calendars, making it a leap year. This means that February 2024 consists of 29 days instead of the usual 28 days. Leap years occur every four years, with the previous one taking place in 2020 and the next one scheduled for 2028. Leap Day falls on February 29. Typically, February is the shortest month of the year, spanning 28 days. However, about once every four years, the month will get another date added to its calendar.

While Julius Caesar is often credited for originating leap days, he got the idea from the Egyptians. By the third century BCE, Egyptians followed a solar calendar that spanned 365 days with a leap year every four years.