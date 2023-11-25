When Is Dev Diwali In Varanasi 2023? Why Is It Celebrated?

Dev Diwali is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. It is believed that Lord Shiva defeated Tripurasura on the full moon day of the Kartik month. This festival honors Lord Shiva's victory over three demons Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana, known as Tripurasura. Lord Shiva, in the form of Tripurari, shot them with a single arrow, bringing back happiness. Some people also celebrate Dev Diwali as the birth anniversary of Lord Karthik, the God of War, and the day when Lord Vishnu took his first incarnation as "Matsya." In addition to its religious importance, Dev Diwali in Varanasi is also patriotic. It remembers the Indian armed forces' martyrs who fought for the country.

According to Hindu mythology, on the auspicious day of Dev Diwali, the gods and the goddesses come down to earth to take a dip in the holy waters of the river Ganges. The ghats of Varanasi are decorated and lit with diya to pay respect to all the gods and goddesses. In the celebration of the triumph of Lord Shiva, people decorate their homes with rangoli and oil lamps. The Ganga Aarti on Dev Diwali is one of the main attractions of the festival. 24 priests and 24 young girls perform the Ganga Aarti with utmost devotion on this day. Pilgrims visit Varanasi during this time to pay their respects. Firecrackers decorate the sky and processions are taken out. People also indulge in devotional songs and dance throughout the night.