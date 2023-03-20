Uttar Pradesh’s 3rd International Cricket Stadium To Be Constructed in Varanasi

The state government has bought a 31-acre plot of land in Rajatalab area for the international cricket facility.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has identified around 31 acres of land in Ganjari village in Rajatalab tehsil (of Varanasi) for the construction of the international cricket stadium. It will be the third such stadium in the state after Green Park in Kanpur and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow, where international matches will be played," the UPCA director, Yudhvir Singh informed PTI.