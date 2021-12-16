Vijay Diwas 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Messages to Remember the Bravehearts

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 16 December in India, marking the country's victory over Pakistan in a 13-day-long war in 1971.

A total of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered on 16 December 1971 before Indian Army Commander Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora in Dhaka.

The war also led to the liberation of East Pakistan as Bangladesh. Therefore, Vijay Diwas is also known as 'Bijoy Dibos' and Bangladesh Liberation Day.