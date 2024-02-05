Surajkund Mela 2024: Dates, Tickets, Venue, Theme State, & Timings

Surajkund Mela is a unique International craft festival, which provides a platform for artists across the globe to showcase their culture and talent. The mela is hosted annually by the Haryana Tourism Department in Surajkund, the mela has many offbeat attractions for tourists of every age. Over 20 countries from South Asia, Africa, and Europe actively participate in making this fair a huge success.
Surajkund, meaning 'Lake of the Sun', is an ancient reservoir that was built by King Suraj Pal of the Tomar dynasty in the 10th century. Faridabad in Haryana, saw no tourism until it began hosting the 'Surajkund International Craft Mela'.
Set idyllically amidst Lakkarpur and Baharpur village lays the picturesque Surajkund village near Faridabad. A dash of color, the tempo of the music, and flawless craftsmanship aptly capture the essence of this beguiling fair. The mela is celebrated no less than any festival and the core motive behind it is to promote the talent and culture of local artisans in our country. In today's world where machines are replacing humans faster than before, this little initiative by the Haryana government nurtures rural craftsmanship and boosts the export of local handlooms.
Surajkund Mela is a paradise for craft enthusiasts. Over 250 stalls from across India and the Partner Nation exhibit an array of traditional and contemporary crafts. Visitors will get to witness the skilled artisans showcasing their mastery in textiles, pottery, metalwork, woodwork, and much more. They will be tempted by vibrant handloom fabrics, intricate jewelry, and unique home décor items, each carrying the essence of its cultural origin.
Surajkund Mela 2024: Dates & Timings
The Surajkund Mela 2024 is scheduled to commence on February 2 and it will run until February 18. Visitors can enjoy the fair daily from 10 AM to 7 PM, providing plenty of time to discover its myriad attractions.
Surajkund Mela 2024: Venue
The 37th Surajkund Mela 2024 is scheduled to take place in Surajkund, Faridabad. The festival will commence with a grand inauguration, presided over by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.
Surajkund Mela 2024: Tickets Price
Ticket Price on Weekdays (Monday to Friday) - Rs 120
Ticket Price on Weekends (Saturday to Sunday) - Rs 180
One can also book the tickets online conveniently through BookMyShow by choosing their preferred date and can enjoy a seamless online experience.
Visitors can also purchase tickets at designated counters at the Surajkund Mela venue. This option offers flexibility but also involves queues, especially during peak hours.
Surajkund Mela 2024: Theme State
This year's edition of the vibrant Surajkund Mela will shine a light on the rich cultural tapestry of Gujarat as its theme state.
