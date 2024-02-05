Grammy Awards 2024: Indian Musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Win Big

The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, 4 February. Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti took home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their latest ‘This Moment’ on Sunday, 4 February (ET).
The official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Recording Academy shared a picture of Mahadevan with another band member, Ganesh Rajagopalan, accepting the prestigious award.
The caption of the post read, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs."
Have a look:
In his acceptance speech, the 'Breathless' singer said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you. Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to."
Shakti's album 'This Moment' was released on 30 June 2023. It features eight songs created by Zakir Hussain (tabla), John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist), and V Selvaganesh (percussionist).
The band was nominated for the 66th Grammy among other artists like Bokante, Davido, Susana Baca, and Burna Boy.
Moreover, Hussain also won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for his contribution to ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia on the flute.
While Chaurasia took home two Grammys in one night, Hussain won three.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)