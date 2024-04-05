Solar Eclipse 2024 India: Date, Time, Sutak Timing & Visibility Of Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2024: A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Sun and Earth, producing a shadow on Earth that completely or partially covers Sun's light in some locations. This happens occasionally because Moon does not circle in the same plane as Sun and Earth. The moment when they align is known as eclipse season, which occurs twice a year.
When the Moon moves so far behind the Sun that the Earth is briefly completely illuminated by the Sun's light, this phenomenon is known as a total solar eclipse. In Hindu Vedic Astrology, it is called Khagras. This will be first solar eclipse of the year which is going to be a total solar eclipse.
We are going to experience a total solar eclipse on 8 April 2024 and the details for the same are mentioned below.
Solar Eclipse 2024: Date and Time
The first Solar Eclipse of the year is going to occur on 8 April 2024 and as per the Indian standard timings, the Solar Eclipse will start from 09:12 pm on April 8 and it will last till 2:22am on 9 April 2024.
Solar Eclipse 2024 : Sutak Timings
This Total Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India and the people in India will not be able to witness this here so there will be no Sutak period.
Solar Eclipse 2024: Visibility
This time Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India but will be seen in various parts of the world such as Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean Netherlands, Colombia, Costa Rice, Cuba, Dominica, Greenland, Ireland, Iceland, Jamaica, Norway, Panama, Nicaragua, Russia, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin Venezuela, United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Spain, The United States and Aruba and in many other countries.
In India, it will not be visible. It is said that such a solar eclipse was seen in India in the year 1971. During this eclipse, Moon covers Sun for a long time and the sky remains dark for about 7.5 minutes. At places where it is visible, there is a night scene during the day.
