Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Where To Watch in India and Latest Details

The upcoming total solar eclipse is expected to be the biggest astronomical event of this year. According to the latest official details available online, the first solar eclipse is set to take place on 8 April 2024. All the stargazers are excited to know that they are going to get this rare opportunity to watch the celestial phenomenon. Interested people are advised to take note of the latest details related to the Total Solar Eclipse 2024 that will happen soon.

People are gearing up to watch the Total Solar Eclipse 2024 that will take place in April at a specific time.