Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Where To Watch in India and Latest Details

The upcoming total solar eclipse is expected to be the biggest astronomical event of this year. According to the latest official details available online, the first solar eclipse is set to take place on 8 April 2024. All the stargazers are excited to know that they are going to get this rare opportunity to watch the celestial phenomenon. Interested people are advised to take note of the latest details related to the Total Solar Eclipse 2024 that will happen soon.
People are gearing up to watch the Total Solar Eclipse 2024 that will take place in April at a specific time.
Here is the date and time of the Total Solar Eclipse 2024 that you must note if you want to watch the event. Read till the end to know the visibility of the total Solar Eclipse in India and other important updates related to the celestial phenomenon.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date and Time
The first Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 is scheduled to occur during Chaitra month under the Pisces Zodiac sign. As per the latest details, the Total Solar Eclipse will happen on 8 April 2024.
The solar eclipse will begin at 9:12 pm on 8 April, and conclude at 2:22 am on 9 April 2024. Stargazers across the globe are requested to remember the date and time if they want to watch the first celestial event of the year.
Any changes in the timings will be informed earlier by the officials so stay alert for the updates.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Visibility in India
As per the latest details, the Total Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. People in the country can relax because they do not have to follow any rituals that must be followed during the celestial event.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What Is It?
Total Solar Eclipse takes place when the Moon moves far behind the Sun and the Earth is totally illuminated by the Sun's light for a short period of time.
Even though the celestial event will not be visible in India, interested people can watch the live-streaming on different channels at the scheduled time.
It is important to stay alert if you want to know the latest updates regarding the event.
