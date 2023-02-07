Rose Day 2023: Shayari, Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status
Share these images, quotes, wishes, and Shayari on rose day 2023 with your friends.
Rose day is the first day of valentine's week and it is celebrated on 7 February every year. The occasion is all about expressing your love and affection towards your loved ones with the help of flowers, especially roses. There is no compulsion to gift red roses to people or only to your partners. You can gift roses to anyone you adore or like. It can be your friends, parents, teachers, etc.
There is different significance for different colors of roses. The red rose marks love and affection while the yellow rose is associated with friendship. Each color signifies a specific feeling.
Check out the list of quotes, wishes, shayari, and images to share with your friends and family on rose day. You can also use these to upload as a WhatsApp or Facebook status.
Rose Day 2023: Images & WhatsApp Status
Rose Day 2023 Quotes: Wishes, Messages, and Shayari
Roses are a great way to express how precious your loved ones are to you. Greetings, my rose!
Roses given today express how happy a person makes you! Happy Rose Day!
The rose of my life is you who makes me happy and cheers me up! Cheers to Rose Day!
“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia.
“If every tiny flower wanted to be a rose, spring would lose its loveliness.” – Therese of Lisieux.
“One rose says more than the dozen.” – Wendy Craig.
“Loveliest of lovely things are they on earth that soonest pass away. The rose that lives its little hour is prized beyond the sculpted flower.” – William Cullen Bryant
“My life is part humor, part roses, part thorns.” – Bret Michaels
Love and friendship are like a rose, we will realize its beauty only after it fades away.
May the colors of roses fill your life with colors and happiness. Happy rose day!
