Rose Day 2023: Date, History and Significance of Rose Colours

Rose day is the first day of Valentine's week and it is celebrated on 7 February every year. It is believed that this day is meant for the people to gift red roses to their partners and paint the town red with red roses that signify love. But you can gift a rose to anyone depending on the color of the rose and its significance. We can also gift a rose to our parents, or to a friend, whom we love unconditionally. We can also practice self-love by buying ourselves roses, or flowers of our choice.
Let's know the history and significance of rose day and the different colors of roses.
Rose Day 2023: History & Significance
It is believed that the practice of gifting roses was started by Victorians and they did so to express their love for their closed ones. Since then people have been celebrating the rose day with the aim to spread love y gifting roses to each other. Rose Day celebrates the expression of love by gifting each other roses.
While red roses are seen more on this day, we can also start gifting other roses to our friends and family.
The red rose signifies love while the yellow rose denotes friendship and the joy of new beginnings. The white rose expresses innocence and purity and the orange rose expresses desire. On the other hand, the pink rose denotes appreciation and gratitude.
