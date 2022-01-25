Republic Day 2022: How To Download and Share WhatsApp Stickers With R-Day Wishes

Go to Google Play Store and search for Republic Day WhatsApp stickers.

Click on any pack of your choice.

Click on the 'Add to WhatsApp' button to add the Republic Day sticker pack to your WhatsApp account.

Click on the 'Add' button again to give permission on the confirmation pop-up.

Once you're done, open your WhatsApp and go to any chat of your choice.

Navigate to the Stickers Section and go to the sticker pack you have just downloaded.