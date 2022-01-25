Republic Day 2022: History, Significance and Fun Facts

Republic Day: History

When India achieved its independence in 1947, it did not have its own Constitution. In fact, its laws were generally based on a a common law system and a modified version of the “Government of India Act, 1935". Hence, a few days later, a drafting committee was set up to draft a Constitution for the newly independent India. It was Dr BR Ambedkar who was chosen as the head of the drafting committee and it is him who is largely to be credited for the Indian Constitution that all Indian citizens abide by today. Thus, after two years of immense hardwork, the Indian Constitution was adopted on 26 January 1950.

Additionally, the date 26 January was chosen as it was the same date in 1929, when the Indian National Congress issued the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj).

It was also on 26 Janaury 1950, that Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India came into power.