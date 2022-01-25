Republic Day 2022: History, Significance and Fun Facts
This year there will not be any chief guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, that originally came into effect on 26 January 1950.
The republic day celebrations are always marked by the annual republic day parade along with several military and cultural drills that are organised. Besides this, the Indian armed forces also march in glory and it is indeed a sight to witness.
While there won't be any chief guests in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what's interesting to note is that the government has invited a list of autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, sanitation workers, and frontline workers to watch the Republic Day 2022 parade in Delhi.
Republic Day: History
When India achieved its independence in 1947, it did not have its own Constitution. In fact, its laws were generally based on a a common law system and a modified version of the “Government of India Act, 1935". Hence, a few days later, a drafting committee was set up to draft a Constitution for the newly independent India. It was Dr BR Ambedkar who was chosen as the head of the drafting committee and it is him who is largely to be credited for the Indian Constitution that all Indian citizens abide by today. Thus, after two years of immense hardwork, the Indian Constitution was adopted on 26 January 1950.
Additionally, the date 26 January was chosen as it was the same date in 1929, when the Indian National Congress issued the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj).
It was also on 26 Janaury 1950, that Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India came into power.
Republic Day: Significance
Republic day is a monumental day in Indian history because it was on this day that India adopted its own Constitution and declared its own laws of the land. The British colonial Government of India Act (1935) was finally replaced and the country was set to make a fresh start.
Additionally, it was also on this day that the Preamble of the Constitution of India came into effect. The Preamble is largely a comprehensive statement that presents the key principles of the Constitution.
Hence, this day shall always be celebrated with great pride as it marks the transition of India into a sovereign republic.
Republic Day: Fun Facts
The Republic Day parade was held at the Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium), Kingsway, Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds between 1950 and 1954. However, since 1955, the Republic Day celebrations have always been held at Rajpath.
Rajpath was earlier known as the Kingsway, in honour of India's erstwhile emperor, George V However, once India gained independence, the road was renamed Rajpath (also translating into the King's Way in Hindi.)
Every year, India witnesses various national leaders as the chief guest for its Republic Day parade. President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first to attend India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 1950.
Unfortunately in 2022, there are several pandemic restrictions in place and hence the republic day celebrations will be relatively muted as opposed to previous years.
Nevertheless, we at The Quint wish you all a very Happy Republic Day 2022!
