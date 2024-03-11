Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Happy Ramzan Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images To Share

The holy month of Ramadan has arrived, and Muslims can't hold their excitement. During Ramzan, Muslims keep a day long fast from dawn till dusk, seek forgiveness, and deeply involve in the acts of charity. While fasting, Muslims are supposed to refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual pleasures.
The blessed month of Ramadan begins after moon sighting because all Muslim festivals are based on Lunar Calendar. Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and several other countries will be observe Ramadan from today, 11 March 2024 while as India will start Ramadan fasts from 12 March 2024 after moon sighting today.
We have curated a list of Ramadan Mubarak wishes, messages, images, and quotes for you to share with your loved ones to make this occasion more special.
Ramadan 2024 Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, and Greetings
Check out the list of Happy Ramadan Mubarak wishes, quotes, messages, and images below.
May this Ramadan be the best time of your life. I wish you plenty of luck and success on this auspicious occasion of the year. Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.
Sending lots of happiness, prosperity, good luck, and prayers on this pious occasion of Ramadan. Happy Ramzan 2024.
Ramadan is a time to seek forgiveness from Allah. May almighty Allah bless you and your family, and accept your hidden prayers. Ramadan Mubarak 2024.
Allah has said that whoever fasts in the Ramadan will enter the Jannah, let us try our best to seek the divine blessings of Allah. Happy Ramadan 2024.
Ramadan is a time to forgive each other and treat everyone with love and respect. Ramadan Mubarak 2024.
The gates of hell are closed, and the gates of heaven are opened in the month of Ramadan. Let us pray wholeheartedly to make sure that we earn Jannah. Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.
Let us help poor and needy people in this month of Ramadan. All the good deeds are rewarded in this blessed month. Happy Ramadan 2024.
On this Ramadan, lets us pledge to be the best versions of ourselves, and pray with utmost honesty and sincerity. Ramadan Mubarak.
Ramadan is the only time of the year when you can feel peace and harmony in the air. May Allah bless you and your family on this auspicious occasion of the year. Greetings of Ramadan Kareem.
Charity is the best act of humanity, and Allah loves charity. Let us help as many people as we can, and except the best rewards from Allah. Ramadan Mubarak 2024.
May you live long and witness thousands of Ramadan. Happy Ramadan 2024.
This Ramadan is the most special one for me because I will fast with you and pray Allah to keep us safe and health always. Happy Ramadan 2024.
On this Ramadan, I wish nothing but happiness, good health, prosperity, longevity, and lots of success for you. Ramadan Kareem Mubarak 2024.
May this and all upcoming Ramzan bring light and shine in your life, may all your wishes get fulfilled. Ramadan 2024 Mubarak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)