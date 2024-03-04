Ramadan Moon Sighting 2024: When Will India Sight the Ramzan Crescent Moon

The holy month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. Prior to Ramzan, one important event is Ramadan moon sighting. The sighting of crescent moon is of utmost importance because it marks the beginning of Ramadan. The ninth month of Islamic Calendar 'Ramzaan' has a great significance among the followers of Islam. During this blessed month, people offer extra prayers, keep fasts from dawn to dusk, indulge in charitable acts, strive for spiritual growth and purification, and more.
This year, Ramadan 2024 is likely to start from either 11 or 12 March. The exact date will be revealed after the Ramadan moon sighting. So, when will be the Ramadan crescent moon sighted in India and other countries? Let us read below.
Ramadan Moon Sighting Date in India
This year, the month of Ramadan will commence from either 11 or 12 March 2024 depending upon the moon sighting in Mecca. According to the Islamic traditions, the crescent moon of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia followed by India and some western countries. Saudi Arabia sights Ramadan moon a day before India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
This year, Ramadan moon sighting in Saudi Arabia is likely to take place on the evening of 10 March 2024. Therefore, India will sight the crescent moon on the evening of 11 March 2024. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and some other countries will also sight Ramadan 2024 moon on 11 March evening.
Islam follows lunar or Hijri, calendar, which has 354 days and is based on the phases of the moon cycle, unlike rest of the world, which follows the solar or Georgian calendar. Thus, every year, Ramadan is observed ten or eleven days earlier.
Significance of Ramadan Moon Sighting
The blessed month of Ramadan starts after the moon sighting. Moon sighting is important for observing all Muslim festivals, and Ramadan is no exception. Sighting of crescent moon is critical for determining the auspicious timings of important Muslim festivals like Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, Hajj, and more.
The history of Ramadan moon sighting is vast. Every year on 29 Shabaan, the moon-sighting committee starts sighting of crescent moon immediately after the sunset. This is an important tradition in Muslims and has been followed since decades.
The sighting of moon is compulsory at the beginning as well as end of the Ramadan. The moon sighting at the end of Ramadan marks the Eid-ul-Fitr.
Ramadan 2024 in India: Important Dates
Ramadan Moon Sighting: Evening of 11 March 2024
Ramadan Start Date: 11 March 2024 (expected)
Ramadan End Date: 9 April 2024 (expected)
Eid ul Fitr: 9 or 10 April 2024
