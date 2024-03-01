Ramadan 2024 Date India: Ramadan Schedule, Iftar Time, Significance & More

Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims who observe the Ramadan fast refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at Iftar in the evening.

Ramadan is considered to be the Holy month of blessing in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Many Muslims consider Ramadan the turning point of their life where they break free from the deceptions of the world, break bad habits instead of putting them on pause, supplicate, heal, give charity, sleep less, pray more, and indulge in the sweetness of Imaan during this month of forgiveness.

Suhoor: Muslims have their pre-fast meal before dawn which is known as suhoor. Suhoor, also known as Sehri, is to be consumed before the Fajr prayer and must be finished before the first light of dawn.

Fajr prayer: Fajr marks the beginning of the fasting period for the day and is considered the first of the five daily prayers in Islam. It is to be performed before dawn.

Roza: Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset. During this period they focus on spiritual activities, charity, and self-reflection during the daylight hours.

Iftar: Muslims gather to break their fast with a meal known as iftar usually at sunset. Iftar begins with the consumption of dates and water, which is followed by a larger meal. It is said to be a time of gratitude, community, and sharing.