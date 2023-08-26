ADVERTISEMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Here are some traditional food recipes you can try at home for your siblings.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Lifestyle
2 min read
As we are gearing up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2023, it is time to make some elaborate plans and focus on the dishes that will make our siblings happy. This festival is all about spending time with your siblings and cherishing a pure bond. Our siblings are our first best friends so we should dedicate the day of Raksha Bandhan to making them feel special. Brothers and sisters spend as much time as they can on this day together.

Siblings are the only ones with whom we share a love-hate relationship and we cannot function without them. Sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrists on Raksha Bandhan. People have been following this tradition for ages now. Brothers, on the other hand, give gifts and promise to protect their sisters on Raksha Bandhan. It is an auspicious festival.

All the brothers and sisters make special plans on this day. Apart from having fun, they also eat delicious dishes on Raksha Bandhan that make the day more memorable. Sisters prepare unique food items for their brothers.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Easy and Tasty Food Recipes

Here are some unique, traditional, and delicious food recipes you can try on Raksha Bandhan 2023 for your siblings:

  • Phirni

Any auspicious festival is incomplete without a sweet dish. The traditional dessert is prepared with milk, rice, saffron, and a lot of nuts. You have to make a rice paste and add milk. Then, add sugar and keep stirring the mixture till it is dense. You can add rose petals and pistachios for garnishing.

  • Matar Kulcha

To make matar kulcha, you have to blend rich aromatic spices with chickpeas.

Stuff the mixture in your favourite kulcha and you are sorted. This is not only easy to make but also delicious. Please remember to soak some chickpeas in water overnight if you are planning to make matar kulcha for Raksha Bandhan.

  • Dhokla

Dhokla is a Gujarati food item that is healthy and easy to make. You can treat your siblings by preparing dhoklas at home. To make this item, you have to add besan, baking powder, and salt, and steam the ingredients properly. Once you are done, serve the dhoklas and add some curry leaves for garnishing.

These are some of the easiest recipes you can try at home. Your siblings will feel valued if you cook something for them on this auspicious day.

