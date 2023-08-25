The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and siblings can not hold their excitement. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie sacred threads called Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers for good health and longevity, the brothers in turn offer gifts to their sisters with a promise to protect them always.

Raksha Bandhan is an amazing festival, that signifies the precious bond of love between siblings. This year, the Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 and 31 August 2023.