Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date and Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Pooja, History, Significance, and More: Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus all around the world. The day is observed to honor and commemorate the love between brothers and sisters.
The Raksha Bandhan means a bond of protection, and signifies the amazing bond shared by siblings. According to the Hindu Calendar, Raksha Bandhan falls on the last day of Sawan month.
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie sacred threads called Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, and pray for their happiness, prosperity, and longevity. In return, brothers offers gifts to their sisters and promise to love and protect them throughout their lives.
This year, there is a confusion about the exact date of Raksha Bandhan. Let us read about whether Rakhi should be celebrated on 30 or 31 August 2023.
Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date and Time
Rakhsha Bandhan also known as Rakhi Purnima is celebrated on full moon. This year, there is a confusion about celebrating the Raksha Bandhan on 30 or 31 August 2023.
According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan 2023 falls on 30 August 2023. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, the Rakhi can be tied on 31 August as well.
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, due to Bhadra Kaal on 30 August 2023, the Shubh Muhurat of Raksha Bandhan 2023 will start after 9:01 pm, when the Bhadra Kaal will be over.
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends: 9:01 pm
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch: 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha: 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm
People who will not be able to tie Rakhi on 30 August can perform the Rakhi tying on 31 August before 7:05 am.
History of Raksha Bandhan
Based on India mythology, the history of celebrating Raksha Bandhan is vast. There are many tales about why Raksha Bandhan is observed among Hindus, some of them include:
1. During a fight with demon king Bali, Lord Indra - the King of gods fell weak and was about to lose. Seeing this, Lord Indra's beloved wife Sachi tied a holy and blessed thread around Indra's wrist. It is believed that the holy thread helped Lord Indra to regain his strength, and he defeated the demon.
2. The celebration of Raksha Bandhan is also associated with Lord Krishna and Draupadi. According to epic Mahabharata, once Lord Krishna hurt his wrist, and Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas tore a piece of cloth from her Saree and tied it around the wrist of Lord Krishna, who in return promised to protect her.
3. The history of Raksha Bandhan is also associated with Medieval period, during which queens and noble women would send sacred threads to the neighbouring Kings as a symbol of respect and to seek protection.
4. There is another tale of Yama and Yamuna related to Raksha Bandhan. It is being said that Yama (god of death) was punished for not visiting her sister Yamuna. Impressed by his sister's love, Yama endowed her a boon that sisters who will tie a sacred thread on the wrist of their brothers, and pray for their well-being would be protected from mishaps.
Raksha Bandhan 2023 Rituals
People should follow the below rituals and Vidhis while tying Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2023:
Take a shower and wear clean clothes.
Decorate the plate of Rakhi.
You can keep Roli, Sandalwood, Akshat, Dahi, Raksha Sutra i.e. Rakhi, sweets, and light a lamp of ghee.
Make sure to worship God and offer the Raksha Sutra to him as well.
After this, let your brother sit facing east or north.
Apply tilak on your brother’s forehead and perform the Aarti. Tie the Rakhi on his right wrist.
After this, feed sweets to your brother.
Both the brother and sister should have their head covered while performing the vidhi.
After this, you can take the blessings of your elders and exchange gifts.
