Based on India mythology, the history of celebrating Raksha Bandhan is vast. There are many tales about why Raksha Bandhan is observed among Hindus, some of them include:

1. During a fight with demon king Bali, Lord Indra - the King of gods fell weak and was about to lose. Seeing this, Lord Indra's beloved wife Sachi tied a holy and blessed thread around Indra's wrist. It is believed that the holy thread helped Lord Indra to regain his strength, and he defeated the demon.

2. The celebration of Raksha Bandhan is also associated with Lord Krishna and Draupadi. According to epic Mahabharata, once Lord Krishna hurt his wrist, and Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas tore a piece of cloth from her Saree and tied it around the wrist of Lord Krishna, who in return promised to protect her.