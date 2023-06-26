Sawan 2023 Start Date: When Is Shravan? Know the Significance and Other Details

Sawan or Sravana or Shravan is a holy month celebrated every year by Hindus with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The Shrawan Maas is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a pious occasion for all the Shiva devotees.
During the Sawan month, Hindus in India and other parts of the world follow a special ritual of fasting on all Mondays (Sawan Somvaars) of the month, and worship Lord Shiva with utmost faith and devotion.
There is not a specific date for Sawan, however, it generally falls in the month of July or August with the arrival of monsoon season. Some people believe that the monsoon rains are blessings of Lord Shiva and indicate the renewal of life.
When Is Shravan or Sawan 2023? What Is Special About This Year's Sawan Month?
This year, the Sawan month will start from 4 July and end on 31 August. Every year, Hindus witness four Sawan Somwars, however, this year is special due to a rare occurrence of 59 days long Sawan month, in which Hindus will get a chance to keep fasts for eight Sawan Somwars instead of the normal four.
According to reports, the 59 day long Sawan month will take place after 19 years, and Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has extended the length of the Shravan this year.
Sawan or Shravan Somwar Dates 2023
According to Drik Panchang, the Shravan Somwars will fall on the following dates.
Monday, 10 July 2023: First Shravan Somwar Vrat
Monday, 17 July 2023: Second Shravan Somwar Vrat
Monday, 24 July 2023: Third Shravan Somwar Vrat
Monday, 31 July 2023: Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat
Monday, 7 August 2023: Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat
Monday, 14 August 2023: Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat
Monday, 21 August 2023: Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat
Monday, 28 August 2023: Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat
What Is the Significance of Sawan or Shravan Mass?
The Sawan or Shravan month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. People observe Sawan Somwar fasts to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.
Besides, Kanwar Yatra is also an important ritual of Shravan Mass. In this ritual, people collect water from holy rivers in small pots called Kanwars. The water is carried by people to all the sacred places of Lord Shiva while walking on foot and wearing saffron coloured clothes.
