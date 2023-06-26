Sawan 2023 Start Date: When Is Shravan? Know the Significance and Other Details

Sawan or Sravana or Shravan is a holy month celebrated every year by Hindus with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The Shrawan Maas is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a pious occasion for all the Shiva devotees.

During the Sawan month, Hindus in India and other parts of the world follow a special ritual of fasting on all Mondays (Sawan Somvaars) of the month, and worship Lord Shiva with utmost faith and devotion.

There is not a specific date for Sawan, however, it generally falls in the month of July or August with the arrival of monsoon season. Some people believe that the monsoon rains are blessings of Lord Shiva and indicate the renewal of life.