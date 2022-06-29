National Statistics Day 2022: Date, Theme, Event and Quotes

Every year, National Statistics Day is celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. This year, National Statistics Day 2022 marks the 129th birth anniversary of Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis.

Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis was a renowned scientist and statistician who had contributed a lot to Indian statistics. He was a recipient of the 'Padma Vibhushan', which is a prestigious civilian award in India.

PC Mahalanobis is known for 'Mahalanobis distance', which is a statistical formula that was introduced by him in the year 1936. Mahalanobis distance is one of the common formulas used in chemometrics to measure the distance between a point and a distribution on the basis of multiple dimension measurements.