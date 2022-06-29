National Statistics Day 2022: Date, Theme, Event and Quotes
Every year, National Statistics Day is celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. This year, National Statistics Day 2022 marks the 129th birth anniversary of Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis.
Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis was a renowned scientist and statistician who had contributed a lot to Indian statistics. He was a recipient of the 'Padma Vibhushan', which is a prestigious civilian award in India.
PC Mahalanobis is known for 'Mahalanobis distance', which is a statistical formula that was introduced by him in the year 1936. Mahalanobis distance is one of the common formulas used in chemometrics to measure the distance between a point and a distribution on the basis of multiple dimension measurements.
National Statistics Day 2022: Date
The National Statistics Day 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, 29 June 2022. National Statistics Day is celebrated to appreciate and acknowledge the wonderful contribution of Professor PC Mahalanobis to the National Statistical System.
National Statistics Day 2022: Theme
Every year, National Statistics Day is celebrated under a specific theme. The theme of National Statistics Day 2021 was 'Sustainable Development Goal '(SDG)- 2. The theme of National Statistics Day 2022 is 'Data for Sustainable Development'.
In India, Professor PC Mahalanobis is considered the 'Father of Modern Statistics'. National Statistics Day is celebrated every year and coincides with the birth anniversary of Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis.
National Statistics Day 2022: Event
Like every year, there will be a special event on National Statistics Day 2022. The National Statistics Day 2022 event will be organised in both virtual and physical mode. The main idea behind the event is to create awareness among the youth about the significance and role of statistics.
National Statistics Day 2022: Best Quotes
"[Statistics are] the only tools by which an opening can be cut through the formidable thicket of difficulties that bars the path of those who pursue the science of man." - Sir Francis Galton
"Facts speak louder than statistics." - Justice Streatfield
"Statistics is, or should be, about scientific investigation and how to do it better, but many statisticians believe it is a branch of mathematics. Now I agree that the physicist, the chemist, the engineer, and the statistician can never know too much mathematics, but their objectives should be better physics, better chemistry, better engineering, and in the case of statistics, better scientific investigation. Whether in any given study this implies more or less mathematics is incidental." - George EP Box
"Modern statisticians are familiar with the notion that any finite body of data contains only a limited amount of information on any point under examination; that this limit is set by the nature of the data themselves, and cannot be increased by any amount of ingenuity expended in their statistical examination: that the statistician's task, in fact, is limited to the extraction of the whole of the available information on any particular issue." - RA Fisher
"Statistics are the triumph of the quantitative method, and the quantitative method is the victory of sterility and death" Hilaire Belloc
"He uses statistics as a drunken man uses lamp-posts--for support rather than illumination." - Andrew Lang
"Statistics are the heart of democracy." - Simeon Strunsky
"Statistics are no substitute for judgment." - Henry Clay
"Statistics is the grammar of science." - Karl Pearson
“If your experiment needs a statistician, you need a better experiment." - Ernest Rutherford
