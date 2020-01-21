National Hugging Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Cards & Greetings

National Hugging Day is being celebrated all over the world on 21 January. Kevin Zaborney created this day and the sole purpose of the day is to express your love with your family and friends by hugging them.

It was first celebrated in Clio, Michigan in 1986. This festival is also celebrated in many other countries. Hug Day is also celebrated during the Valentines Week, however, National Hugging Day is completely different from the Hug Day which falls on 12 February every year. It is also known by National Hug Day, International Hugging Day and International Hug Day in various parts of the world.

You must have embraced your loved ones, but today, on the occasion of National Hugging Day, you can also send your special wishes, greetings, images and cards that are given below.