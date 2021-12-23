National Farmers' Day 2021: Wishes, Images and Quotes on Kisan Diwas

National Farmers' Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is celebrated every year in India on 23 December. The day is observed to honour and acknowledge the contribution of farmers in our lives.

The day is also celebrated to mark the birth anniversary Choudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India.

Choudhary Charan Singh's played a vital role in upliftment of Indian farmers and agriculture sector. That is why Farmers' day is celebrated on his birth anniversary. The first Kisan Divas was celebrated in the year 2001.

Kisan Diwas is an important occasion as it spreads awareness about importance of farmers and agriculture sector in India's development.