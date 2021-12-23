National Farmers' Day 2021: Wishes, Images and Quotes on Kisan Diwas
Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Kisan Diwas
National Farmers' Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is celebrated every year in India on 23 December. The day is observed to honour and acknowledge the contribution of farmers in our lives.
The day is also celebrated to mark the birth anniversary Choudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India.
Choudhary Charan Singh's played a vital role in upliftment of Indian farmers and agriculture sector. That is why Farmers' day is celebrated on his birth anniversary. The first Kisan Divas was celebrated in the year 2001.
Kisan Diwas is an important occasion as it spreads awareness about importance of farmers and agriculture sector in India's development.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes and messages which you can send to your friends, families and other loved ones on the occasion of Farmers; Day.
"If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country" : MS Swaminathan
"It is only the farmer who faithfully plants seeds in the Spring, who reaps a harvest in the Autumn" : B.C. Forbes
“Farming is a profession of hope” : Brian Brett
"I have frequently pointed out that the future belongs to nations with grains and not guns": M. S. Swaminathan
Farmers are the backbone of our country. Let's pay our tribute to them on this special occasion. Happy National Farmers' Day
Kisan Diwas is an important day as it celebrates the contribution of farmers who feed us. Happy Farmers' Day!
