Mother's Day 2024: 5 Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch

Mother's Day 2024: While finding the perfect gift, a day with mom in general is a day well spent and she will surely agree. So, if looking for the best Mother's Day activity, it is suggested having a movie day or night with her. There are plenty of feel-good flicks that put moms on a pedestal in some way. There are actually so many Mother's Day movies out there that celebrate moms and matriarchs of all walks of life.
You can easily find these movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar or other OTT platforms. We have curated a list of top 5 movies to watch on mother's day 2024 and you can have your pick from the below options.
Mother's Day Movies
1. Georgia Rule
This movie is a true story of motherhood. When the character, Lilly in the movie faces problem with her rebellious teenage daughter, Rachel, the only thing she knows is to seek the help of her own mother, Georgia. There is one thing about Georgia, she'll make sure everyone, no matter how feisty, obeys her rules.
OTT Platform - Netflix, Amazon Prime
2. Instant Family
Parenthood is not a easy feat, but instant parenthood proves to be even harder. That is what this married couple feels like, anyway, when they bring home three loving foster children. Together, the sweet pair learn how to take on this wholesome but definitely difficult journey.
OTT Platform - Netflix , Amazon Prime
3. Helicopter Eela
Helicopter Eela revolves around a worried mother's character played by Kajol. The film touches topics like womanhood and parenthood, and how parents have a hard time letting go of their children once they come of age.
OTT Platform - Disney Hotstar
4. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
The film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead, who plays the role of a matriarch of a family immigrated to Norway. Her children are separated from her due to stringent regulations related to upbringing in the nation, leading her to commit several offences to rescue and be with her children.
OTT Platform - Netflix
5. Darlings
When a supportive mother gives no damn about society and plans to save her daughter from an abusive marriage, it is an entertaining ride of dark comedy. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma as lead leads in the film.
OTT Platform ‐ Netflix
