Mother's Day 2024: 5 Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch

1. Georgia Rule

This movie is a true story of motherhood. When the character, Lilly in the movie faces problem with her rebellious teenage daughter, Rachel, the only thing she knows is to seek the help of her own mother, Georgia. There is one thing about Georgia, she'll make sure everyone, no matter how feisty, obeys her rules.

OTT Platform - Netflix, Amazon Prime

2. Instant Family

Parenthood is not a easy feat, but instant parenthood proves to be even harder. That is what this married couple feels like, anyway, when they bring home three loving foster children. Together, the sweet pair learn how to take on this wholesome but definitely difficult journey.

OTT Platform - Netflix , Amazon Prime

3. Helicopter Eela

Helicopter Eela revolves around a worried mother's character played by Kajol. The film touches topics like womanhood and parenthood, and how parents have a hard time letting go of their children once they come of age.

OTT Platform - Disney Hotstar

4. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

The film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead, who plays the role of a matriarch of a family immigrated to Norway. Her children are separated from her due to stringent regulations related to upbringing in the nation, leading her to commit several offences to rescue and be with her children.

OTT Platform - Netflix

5. Darlings

When a supportive mother gives no damn about society and plans to save her daughter from an abusive marriage, it is an entertaining ride of dark comedy. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma as lead leads in the film.

OTT Platform ‐ Netflix