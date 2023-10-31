Karva Chauth 2023: Tips For Darker Henna For Hands

Karva Chauth is an auspicious festival for married Indian women in India and the festival holds great significance in the lives of couples who celebrate it. Women get new clothes and bangles and apply henna on their hands as a part of solah shringar. Women usually apply henna a day before the actual festival. This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated on 1 November 2023 and women will make sure to have everything prepared a night beforehand. Applying henna on the hands is an important ritual of the Karva Chauth festival and people also believe that the darker the henna, the deeper the love of the couple is.

We might not know how true the belief is but we can definitely help you get the darker henna with a few tips and tricks.