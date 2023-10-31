Karva Chauth 2023: Tips For Darker Henna For Hands

Karva Chauth is an auspicious festival for married Indian women in India and the festival holds great significance in the lives of couples who celebrate it. Women get new clothes and bangles and apply henna on their hands as a part of solah shringar. Women usually apply henna a day before the actual festival. This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated on 1 November 2023 and women will make sure to have everything prepared a night beforehand. Applying henna on the hands is an important ritual of the Karva Chauth festival and people also believe that the darker the henna, the deeper the love of the couple is.
We might not know how true the belief is but we can definitely help you get the darker henna with a few tips and tricks.
Tips For Darker Henna At Home
You must have seen the henna appliers in the market use oil before applying mehndi- it is the henna oil that gives a bright and beautiful mehendi. You can also apply henna oil to the areas where you want to apply the henna just before the process. Apply henna oil to the hands before applying mehndi. The oil enhances the mehendi colour and makes it look more pretty.
After your henna design has dried, you can remove mehndi without using water. Then take a small-sized saucepan and heat at least 8–10 pieces of cloves until smoke begins to emerge. Now keep your hand above the pan at a safer distance and let the smoke come in contact with the applied areas. Repeat the process at least four times to get a nice deep colour.
You can mix lemon juice with some sugar and mix everything together. Do not use water to mix it. Take a cotton ball, soak it in the mixture, and lightly dab it on the mehndi when it is dry. This helps the mehndi to last longer with a deeper colour.
People also use mustard oil on their hands after removing the mehndi. It helps to darken the colour of mehndi and it is believed that the oil helps darken the colour since it is hot in nature.
You can also use tea or coffee water instead to prepare your mehndi instead of mixing plain water. Both tea and coffee contain natural pigments that give the water a brown colour that further helps darken the colour of the mehndi.
