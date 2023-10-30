ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi: Simple and Interesting Designs; Check Pictures Here

Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi Designs: Take a look at some simple mehndi designs to try this festive season.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
3 min read
The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is almost here and married Hindu women are getting ready to observe the event. This festival is celebrated across the Northern parts of India by many people. One should note that Karwa Chauth is also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth. Married women celebrate this festival by observing fasts and praying for their husband's long lives. It is a very important festival for all the married Hindu women in India.

On Karwa Chauth, women eat and drink water after offering Arghya to the Moon. One should note that even though this festival is mainly observed by married women, in recent times, unmarried women and many husbands have also started keeping fast on this day. Karwa Chauth 2023 will be grandly observed on 1 November. Everyone should get ready to observe it.

Apart from keeping fast, women also wear new clothes and apply mehndi on their palms before the festival. Many people believe that the darker the colour of the mehndi, the more your husband and in-laws love you.

Mehndi is worn by women to mark auspicious occasions and to make them more special. Therefore, they specifically apply mehndi on Karwa Chauth to enjoy the festival with their loved ones.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Unique Mehndi Designs

Choosing a mehndi design for Karwa Chauth 2023 can be difficult and hectic because there are so many patterns. We are here to help you with some simple and easy designs that you can try for the upcoming festival. Take a look at a few Karwa Chauth mehndi designs here:

Karwa Chauth 2023 mehndi.

(Photo: iStock)

Simple mehndi designs.

(Photo: iStock)

Karwa Chauth 2023 mehndi designs.

(Photo: iStock)

Karwa Chauth 2023 mehndi art.

(Photo: iStock)

Karwa Chauth easy mehndi designs.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Karwa Chauth 2023 easy mehndi art.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Karwa Chauth trending mehndi designs.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

