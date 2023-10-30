Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi: Simple and Interesting Designs; Check Pictures Here

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is almost here and married Hindu women are getting ready to observe the event. This festival is celebrated across the Northern parts of India by many people. One should note that Karwa Chauth is also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth. Married women celebrate this festival by observing fasts and praying for their husband's long lives. It is a very important festival for all the married Hindu women in India.

On Karwa Chauth, women eat and drink water after offering Arghya to the Moon. One should note that even though this festival is mainly observed by married women, in recent times, unmarried women and many husbands have also started keeping fast on this day. Karwa Chauth 2023 will be grandly observed on 1 November. Everyone should get ready to observe it.