Janmashtami 2023 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts While Observing Vrat

Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year across different cities in India. The festival of Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. The festival is known by different names like Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and Krishna Janmashtami.

The festival will be celebrated on September 6 and 7 this year. People observe fast and sit for prayers on this auspicious day. People believe that Lord Krishna was the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, people observe a 24-hour fast and break their fast with the bhog cooked at home. But there are certain things people should remember while observing the fast. Here are a few dos and don'ts for the Janmashtami vrat 2023.