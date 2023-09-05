Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is an important and auspicious festival of Hindus. Known by several names including Shrikrishna Jayanti, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Sree Jayanthi, and Krishnasthami, the festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
Every year, Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad month. However, this year, people are confused about the correct date of Janmashtami, and want to know whether they should celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on 6 or 7 September. Well, this year Janmashtami will be celebrated on both 6th and 7th September because as per Drik Panchang, the Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling during the night on Janmashtami.
On the occasion of the birth of our beloved Shri Krishna, let’s celebrate the festival with full fervour, enthusiasm, and show our participation. Happy Janmashtami 2023.
Tension, stress, and worry have become a part of our lives in this modern world. May Lord Krishna remove all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi, and give you all the love, peace, and happiness! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
Those who worry a lot must know that Shri Krishna is out there to help. So, leave all your worries to our beloved Krishna on this day and he will take care of you. Happy Janmashtami, enjoy the festival!
This Krishna Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of Kanha ji with joy happiness, and devotion. Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day!
On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, Shri Krishna took birth to save the mankind from inhumanity and injustice. Let us reinforce our faith in Kanha ji today. Happy Janmashtami!
Krishna’s blessings are there for you wherever you go. Seek his blessings on this festival and he will accept your wishes. Happy Gokulashtami.
Listen to the sweet, melodious, and blissful tunes of Krishna ji and he will fill your life with bliss, joy, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!
May Krishna fill your home and heart with love, joy, good health, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!
I wish you good health and success on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2023!
May Murli Manohar bestow you with good health and prosperity. May you always find peace and harmony. Happy Janmashtami!
On this Krishna Janmashtami, I wish that all your dreams come true. May Nand Gopal shower his divine blessings on you and your family! Happy Janmashtami 2023!
It is believed that on the day of Janmashtami, Shri Krishna takes away the Makhan from your home. May the Makhan Chor take away all your sorrows and troubles too. Happy Janmashtami 2023!
On this Krishna Janmashtami, I pray to Lord Krishna to always shower you with his choicest blessings and empower you with the strength to follow the right path in life. Happy Janmashtami 2023.
May the Natkhat Nandlal accept all your wishes and shower divine blessings on you. Happy Janmashtami to all.
Jai Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari! Feel the happiness, joy, peace, and blessings on the eve of Janmashtami. Have faith that Kanha ji will do everything good for you. Happy Janmashtami.
Jai Shri Krishna! I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries. Radhe Radhe. Have a happy and prosperous Janmashtami.
On this day of Lord Krishna, participate in Krishna Lila, enact a dance/drama based on the lord's life and valor to celebrate the day. Happy Gokulashtami.
May the Natkhat Nandlal fulfil your life with tons and loads of happiness, prosperity, success, and good well-being. Happy Janmashtami.
On this Krishna Janmashtami, May Shri Krishna show you the right path as he showed the path to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Wish you a very happy Janmashtami 2023.
May this Janmashtami bring lots of happiness, prosperity, and good luck in your lives. Greetings of the Krishna Janmashtami 2023!!
On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami let us gather together and perform the rituals with devotion. May Bal Gopal Bless us all. Happy Janmashtami 2023.
May Lord Krishna shower his choicest blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!!
Janmashtami is one of the best festivals of the year. Let us celebrate it with love, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Krishnasthami 2023.
May our beloved Natkhat Nandlal bless our family and shower us with good fortune throughout the life. Happy Gokulashtami 2023.
Janmashtami is the time of the year, when all the people celebrate with love and happiness. Let us keep it up always. Happy Janmashtami!
May Kanha Ji bless us all on this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2023.
