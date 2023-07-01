International Joke Day 2023: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages, SMS & Quotes

International joke day is celebrated on 1 July 2023 every year around the world with the aim to share a few minutes of joy and laughter together. It is a reminder that we can bring a smile to someone's face with a joke and we can spread smiles and happiness.
There is a saying that 'laughter is the best medicine' International Joke Dayand a lot of people would agree with this since laughter does have science-based benefits. Moreover, laughter causes positive emotional and physical changes in the body that are good for the overall well-being of a person. Share the below quotes, messages, and SMS with your friends and family on International Joke Day 2023.
International Joke Day 2023: Images & WhatsApp Status
International Joke Day 2023: Wishes, SMS & Quotes
"There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor." ― Charles Dickens
"I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one." ― Marilyn Monroe
"Most jokes state a bitter truth." ― Larry Gelbart
"Everyone has a sense of humor. If you don’t laugh at jokes, you probably laugh at opinions." ― Criss Jami
"People confuse the subject of the joke with the target of the joke, and they’re very rarely the same." ― Ricky Gervais
"A joke is an epigram on the death of a feeling."― Friedrich Nietzsche
"A day without laughter is a day wasted." ― Charlie Chaplin
"You can spread happiness, smiles, and positivity, and change the aura of a place. So keep sharing jokes and laughter together."
"A person who can laugh at himself is the happiest thus never take jokes in a wrong way and just laugh them off."
"Make sure you share a few jokes with friends and family today to make them laugh and celebrate International Jokes Day 2023"
