Fact-Check: Media Organisations Fall For Zomato’s 'Joke' on Rs 2,000 Notes

Zomato clarifies: Speaking to The Quint, a spokesperson from the company said that the post is "a joke/ in jest and not factual."

Why is it relevant?: Considering the panic the announcement has created, such posts are likely to add to the confusion. It should be noted that while some people may understand the joke, others who are not familiar with the meme template might be misled and could lead to people actually paying delivery partners with Rs 2,000 notes.

Conclusion: Several media organisations fall for a joke shared on Zomato's official Twitter handle which showed an edited picture of a man lying on a pile of Rs 2000 notes.