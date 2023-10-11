International Girl Child Day 2023 Quotes: Wishes, Theme, Images & Significance

International Girl Child Day is observed every year on 11 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the rights and empowerment of girls. This day is an opportunity to address several challenges faced by girls like gender discrimination, inequality, deprivation of basic human rights, and many more.
The United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 on 19 December 2011, and officially declared 11 October as International Girl Child Day. The main motive behind recognising this day is to educate people about the rights of girls and promote a culture of gender equality.
The theme of International Day of Girl Child 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being".
"Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.
What Is the Significance of International Day of Girl Child 2023
The significance of celebrating the International Girl Child Day includes the following:
To empower the girl child in every sphere of life, and foster a culture of gender equality.
Provide all the basic rights to girls like right to education, right to vote, right to pursue any career, and other.
To educate people about the importance of girls in the society, and put an end to the challenges and violence faced by girl child.
To promote gender equality and eradicate the stigmas associated with girls.
To tackle issues like child labor, early marriage, depriving girls of and educational rights.
To educate and aware people about indiscrimination and atrocities faced by girls like mutilation of female genitals, child rapes, molestation, earky pregnancies.
To advocate for the health and well being of girls, and promote access of healthcare and better health services to girl child.
Let girls contribute in the development of country through their skills and talents. This is only possible by empowering them both economically and socially.
To develop policies and programs for the welfare of girl child, and eliminate the gaps in the field of education of girls.
International Day of Girl Child 2023: Quotes for Awareness and Inspiration
To save a girl is to save generations [Gordon B. Hinckley].
The smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence. [Amit Ray].
Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, and guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice. [Bethany Hamilton].
It is said that girls with dreams become women with visions. May we empower each other to carry out such a vision. [Meghan Markle].
We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential. [Malala Yousafzai].
When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous. [Michelle Obama].
One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world. [Malala Yousafzai].
The education of women is the best way to save the environment.
[E.O. WILSON].
International Day of Girl Child 2023: Wishes, Images, and Poster
On this International Girl Child Day, let us pledge to fight for the rights of girls till the end. Happy International Day of Girl Child.
Girls are the greatest blessings of God. Let us honor and respect them with utmost dignity. Happy International Girl Child Day 2023.
Girls can be anything but not weak. Let us empower all girls of the world. Happy International Day of Girl Child 2023.
Society will not change its attitude towards girls unless and until we educate the people. Let us spread the awareness and claim the rights. Happy International Day of Girl Child.
Girls are patient, intelligent, skilful, beautiful, and above all the reflection of our future. Let us respect all girls and stand for them. Happy International Day of Girl Child 2023.
