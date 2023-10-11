International Girl Child Day 2023 Quotes: Wishes, Theme, Images & Significance

International Girl Child Day is observed every year on 11 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the rights and empowerment of girls. This day is an opportunity to address several challenges faced by girls like gender discrimination, inequality, deprivation of basic human rights, and many more.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 on 19 December 2011, and officially declared 11 October as International Girl Child Day. The main motive behind recognising this day is to educate people about the rights of girls and promote a culture of gender equality.

The theme of International Day of Girl Child 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being".

"Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.