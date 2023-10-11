International Day of Girl Child 2023: Theme, Quotes, History

International Day of Girl Child is celebrated on 11 October every year with the aim of making progress in the lives of girls and women to promote gender equality. In the past, the world has witnessed harsh movements and actions to curtail girls' and women’s rights that as a result have had harsh impacts on girls. Girls need and deserve more things like maternal health care and parenting support for adolescent mothers, digital and life skills training, violence prevention programs, etc. There is an urgent need to bring policies and services that enable girls to realize their rights and achieve their full potential.
This day aims to raise awareness and respond to girls’ calls for change together with our government and civil society partners. Now, let's have a look at the theme, history, and quotes of the International Day of Girl Child.
What Is the Theme Of International Day of Girl Child 2023?
The theme and slogan for International Day of Girl Child 202 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being".
There is an event organized by UNICEF and Plan International that aims to unite adolescent girls with advocates for their rights, including UN leaders, NGOs, businesses, and governments.
International Day of the Girl Child: History
The day was celebrated as “International Day of the Girl Child since 19 December 2011 but later a resolution was passed in UN General Assembly which declared October 11 as a day to honor the girls. They tried to aim for the rights of women and girls at the Beijing Declaration in 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing. It was the first-ever blueprint of an event to address the issues of adolescent girls all around the world.
International Day of the Girl Child began as part of the international, non-governmental organization Plan International’s campaign “Because I am a Girl.” Plan International is a non-government organization with its reach over 70 countries worldwide and it supervised the campaign in 2007 to spread awareness on the need of nurturing girls globally, especially in developing countries. International Day of the Girl Child was born as an idea during the campaign that became successful after the support of Canadian federal government and later the United Nations also joined.
On December 19, 2011, the U.N. General Assembly adopted the resolution to recognize October 11as the inaugural day of International Day of the Girl Child in the year 2012 and the main issue to be addressed was child marriages.
International Day of the Girl Child: Quotes in English
“And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong, and full of fire and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.” Mark Anthony
“The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.” Albert Einstein
“There are two ways of spreading light. To be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” Edith Wharton
“Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself. Keep fighting for your dreams”. Gabby Douglas
“The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” Coco Channel
“Never let anyone try and make you tiny something that you’re not. Remember what it is that you want, and always stay strong in that.” Abigail Breslin
“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” Bethany Hamilton
“Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.” Mary Anne Radmacher
“The only way to support a revolution is to make your own.” Sophia Amoruso
“Life has got all those twists and turns. You’ve got to hold on tight and off you go.” Nicole Kidman
“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” Jane Goodall
“You have what it takes to be a victorious, independent, fearless woman.” Tyra Banks
