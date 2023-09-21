International Day of Peace 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Activities

International Day of Peace (IDP) or World Peace Day is celebrated every year on 21 September throughout the world. The day has been established by the UN General Assembly, and is dedicated to promoting peace within communities, strengthening the ideals of peace, and fostering a culture of non-violence and ceasefire across the globe.

The International Day of Peace is recognised to educate people about the importance of peaceful coexistence and conflict prevention. The day was founded with a strong aim to create a non-violent and harmonious world. International Day of Peace provides a platform for people and communities to show their contribution towards developing a peaceful world for all.