International Beer Day 2023 Date & History: 10 Fun Facts To Know About Beer

International Beer Day is observed every year on the first Friday of August. This year, the International Beer Day falls on Friday, 4 August 2023. The day is celebrated to try, enjoy and explore the different types of Beer available in the world.
Celebrating International Beer Day is an opportunity for Beer lovers to gather and spend some quality time with friends, family, and colleagues over a glass of Beer. One of the main goals behind recognizing the International Beer Day is to promote different forms and styles of Beer, besides supporting local breweries and their role in the beer culture.
The history of International Beer Day dates back to 2007, during which a group of friends held a Beer event in Santa Cruz and since then the day is observed on global level.
International Beer Day: 10 Fun Facts About Beer That You Must Know
Beer is the oldest known alcoholic beverage. The first ever beer was brewed by the ancient Sumerians.
Beer is known to support the ancient civilization. It is believed that early people used to have beer with their daily diet, besides using it in religious ceremonies and rituals.
Beer can be preserved for longer duration by adding Hops as preservatives. Hops are know to increase the shelf life of beer so that it could be transported to different places.
Founded in 768 AD, Weihenstephan Brewery in Freising, Bavaria, Germany is the world's oldest brewery.
The fear of having an empty glass of beer is called Cenosillicaphobia. Although, it is not a medical condition, people still believe it is a thing.
The world's strongest beer is "Snake Venom" from Brewmeister, a Scottish brewery.
Non-alcoholic beers are complicated to make compared to the alcoholic ones. Such beers are made by removing the alcohol or by removing the fermentation.
An incident called The Great Beer Flood took place in London in 1814. During this incident, a huge vat at the Meux and Company Brewery broke down and therefore, approximately 388,000 gallons of beer was released on to the streets. It is believed that this incident cost the lives of 8 people
A museum in Altenburg, Germany is dedicated to the largest beer making.
The top five beer-producing countries of the world are USA, China, Brazil, Germany, and Russia.