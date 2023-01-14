Indian Army Day 2023 Date: Know Why It Is Celebrated on 15 January Every Year

Indian Army Day is formally observed on 15 January every year. The day is celebrated by the people of India to honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa. He succeeded Francis Butcher as the last British Army Chief Officer and became the first Chief Commander of the nation on this day in 1949. Indian Army Day 2023 will be officially celebrated on Sunday, 15 January across the country. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people.

People are excited to celebrate Indian Army Day 2023 to honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa. like every year. Various events and special programmes are held to celebrate the occasion. The main Army Day parade is the highlight of the day.