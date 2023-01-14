Indian Army Day 2023 Date: Know Why It Is Celebrated on 15 January Every Year
Indian Army Day 2023: It is a day to remember the brave warriors who fought for our nation relentlessly.
Indian Army Day is formally observed on 15 January every year. The day is celebrated by the people of India to honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa. He succeeded Francis Butcher as the last British Army Chief Officer and became the first Chief Commander of the nation on this day in 1949. Indian Army Day 2023 will be officially celebrated on Sunday, 15 January across the country. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people.
People are excited to celebrate Indian Army Day 2023 to honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa. like every year. Various events and special programmes are held to celebrate the occasion. The main Army Day parade is the highlight of the day.
Many warriors have sacrificed their lives to defend our nation and its people. On this day, people remember the sacrifices of our young soldiers.
Indian Army Day 2023: Why Is It Celebrated on 15 January?
Indian Army Day is celebrated in the national capital, New Delhi, and at all the headquarters grandly. It is important to note that parades and other military shows are organized on this day.
This is a day that provides us with an opportunity to honour the brave warriors who gave their lives protecting the nation against its enemies.
Indian Army Day is specifically observed on 15 January because Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa became the first Chief Commander of the nation on this day.
Even though celebrations are held across the country, the main Army Day parade is conducted at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment. Sena medals and gallantry awards are also distributed on this day.
It is important to note that awardees of the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra also take part in the Army Day parade that is held every year. Other things that are showcased in the parade include military hardware, numerous contingents and a combat display.
Everyone should know that India did not have an Indian army chief until 15 January 1949, even though it gained independence in 1947. Therefore, this day is extremely important for the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Indian Army Day Indian Army Day date
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.