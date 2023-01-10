Delhi L-G Saxena Gives Nod To Prosecute Shehla Rashid for 2019 Tweets About Army

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, on Tuesday, 10 January, sanctioned the prosecution of Shehla Rashid, the former vice-president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union and a member of All India Students Association (AISA), for two of her tweets from 2019, which allegedly criticised the Indian Army.

The big: The L-G's office, in a statement, said: "Delhi LG VK Saxena grants prosecution sanction against Shehla Rashid, ex-Vice President of JNUSU & member of AISA, for making 2 tweets about the Indian Army aimed at promoting enmity between different groups & indulging in acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony."