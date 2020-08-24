How to Verify Aadhar Registered Mobile Number, Check Steps Below
An Aadhaar card is a necessity to avail government welfare facilities in India. This 12 digit unique number acts as a proof of address and identity for an individual. Once you enroll for an Aadhaar card, by visiting any Aadhaar center, bank or post office, you can download and print your card by using the enrollment ID issued to you.
Here are the steps verify someone’s identity using their Aadhar number and registered mobile number:
- Visit the UIDAI website and select the "verify an Aadhaar number" option under the services section.
- Enter the Aadhaar number which needs to be verified.
- Entering an authentic Aadhaar number leads to information such as the age bracket, gender, state and the last three-four digits of the registered mobile number of the associated profile.
- Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity of the person.
Scanning QR Code via mAadhaar App
- Open the "QR code scanner" option in mobile app mAadhaar and scan the QR code on the given Aadhaar.
- Demographic details of the Aadhaar holder along with a photograph are displayed on the screen.
- Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity.
