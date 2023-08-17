Hariyali Teej is a festival where Hindu women in India pray and observe fasts for the well-being of their husbands. Hindu women in northern and western India mainly observe this festival and it is considered extremely auspicious. As per the latest details, Hariyali Teej 2023 will be observed on Saturday, 19 August. It is important to note that the festival will be observed two days before Naag Panchami. Everyone excited to observe the event should gear up and make arrangements.

According to the official details, Hariyali Teej is a festival that celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha during Sawan, also known as Shravan. Even though this festival is mainly observed by Hindu women, all the devotees of Lord Shiva also take part in the prayers.