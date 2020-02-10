Promise Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Cards For Loved Ones
Happy Promise Day 2020.
Happy Promise Day 2020.(Photo: The Quint)

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches. On 11 February, Promise Day is celebrated across the world.

There is a famous saying, “Promises are made to be broken and lies are meant to be kept”. However, our loved ones expect us to keep our promises to them – loss of trust in relationships can lead to misunderstandings. Thus, this Promise Day, we should make a promise and try our best to keep it.

Apart from making promises, people also like to wish their loved ones on Promise Day. Here are some wishes, images, quotes, cards for you to share on Promise Day 2020.

Promise Day Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)

“Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now,
I’m preparing myself to be your last. I promise.
Happy Promise Day!”

Promise Day wishes in English.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)

“Promises are only as strong as the person who makes them...
Happy Promise Day!”

Promise Day wishes in English.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)

“Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day.”

Promise Day wishes in Hindi.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Promise Day wishes in Hindi.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

