Delhi Election Results LIVE Steaming: How To Watch Results Online
On Tuesday, February 11, the results of the Delhi assembly elections will be declared. The elections were seen as a two-way contest between the BJP and AAP. Exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the Aam Aadmi Party.
Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded on Saturday, 8 February. To form the government, any party will require at least 36 seats. Times Now-ipsos predicted that AAP would retain power and win 47 seats, while the BJP would get 26 seats.
On Sunday, 9 February, the Election Commission in a press conference, said that the total voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent.
To watch the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 result LIVE, check out the details given below.
Delhi Election 2020 Result Date
Voting for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 ended on Saturday, 8 February, and the result will be declared on Tuesday, 11 February.
Where to Watch Delhi Election Results LIVE on TV?
The results of the Delhi Elections will be telecast LIVE on DD National.
Where to Follow LIVE Updates of Delhi Election Results?
You can follow the LIVE updates of Delhi Election 2020 results on The Quint.
Where to Watch Delhi Elections 2020 Results LIVE Online?
Delhi Elections 2020 results will be telecast LIVE online at The Quint’s official website.