Delhi Election Results LIVE Steaming: How To Watch Results Online

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded on Saturday, 8 February. To form the government, any party will require at least 36 seats. Times Now-ipsos predicted that AAP would retain power and win 47 seats, while the BJP would get 26 seats.

On Sunday, 9 February, the Election Commission in a press conference, said that the total voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent.

To watch the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 result LIVE, check out the details given below.