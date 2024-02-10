Happy Teddy Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Images On Teddy Day

By gifting you this teddy, I want to show you that I’m ready to make you mine, and fill my life with sunshine! Happy Teddy Bear Day!

What I need to live has been given to me. By the earth why I need to live has been given to me. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Love can’t be described, it is meant to be felt through the way we care. Wishing you a Happy Teddy Day. Hope there are more such days that we share.

I wish I were a cell in your blood, so I would be sure I was somewhere in your heart. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

It’s Teddy Bear Day, and I’m thinking of someone cute and huggable who is you. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Love me love my teddy bear, kiss me kiss me my teddy bear, hug me hug me my teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

You are smile of my lips twinkle of my eyes and joy of my face without you I am nothing. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

This is what I want to do, as my love is my virtue, you are special on every single day, wish you a happy teddy day!

You are eternal like love, you are cute as the stuffed toy, Take this teddy as my heart, It’s filled with my love and my joy!