Teddy Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance of This Day of Valentine's Week

Teddy Day 2024: Teddy Day, celebrated on 10 February, is a special day dedicated to expressing love and affection through the gift of teddy bears. It is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. Teddy bears and plushies are everyone's favorite. On the occasion of Teddy Day, lovers gift each other cute teddy bears to make them feel special and loved.

The Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day on 7 February, and ends with Valentine Day on 14 February. The other days of this week of love are Propose Day (8 February), Chocolate Day (9 February), Teddy Day (10 February), Promise Day (11 February), Hug Day (12 February), and Kiss Day (13 February). Let us check out the date, history, significance, and other details of Teddy Day – the fourth day of Valentine Week.