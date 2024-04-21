Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, and SMS To Share

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival in the Jain community that celebrates the birth of Mahavira, the last Tirthankara. It typically falls in March or April on the Gregorian calendar. It is important to note that Mahavir Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Sunday, 21 April. It is a time to reflect and honour the teachings of Mahavira. This festival is celebrated by Jains all across the world with great enthusiasm. You should also be a part of the celebrations.

Mahavir Jayanti is observed on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. Lord Mahavir, the last Jain Tirthankara, was born around 599 BCE. He showed signs of his spiritual inclinations at a very early age. People following the Jain religion send wishes and messages to each other on Mahavir Jayanti to make it special.