Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration & Wishes

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. He was born on the 13th date of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by Jains all over the world with different traditions. Though the exact birth date of Mahavira is disputed among the Jains but the celebration is always an important and grand event. This year, Mahavir Jayanti celebrated on 21 April 2024.
Let's know more about Mahavir Jayanti 2024 by reading about the history, significance, celebration, messages, and quotes.
Mahavir Jayanti: History
Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of Chaitra, the 10th month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Swetambar Jains, he was born in 599 B.C., while the De Gambar Jains believe he was born in 615 B.C. However, the exact birth date of Mahvira is disputed among the Jains.
After renouncing his worldly possessions at the age of 30 and becoming a wandering ascetic, Mahavira spent 12 years in exile. He attained 'KevalaJnana' or stunted knowledge after spending his time in exile.
Mahavira devoted his life to non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity, and non-attachment. He emphasized the importance of treating all living organisms with love, compassion, and respect.
Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Significance
Mahavir Jayanti is significant as it is a day to reflect on the spiritual journey of one and make a new commitment to the teachings of Lord Mahavir. It is a time to pay attention to his teachings of non-violence, compassion, and the importance of living a simple and austere life.
Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and also allows to reflect on the importance of family and community. It is a day to celebrate shared rituals and cultural practices. Mahavir Jayanti's message of non-violence and peace reflects the teachings of modern-day saints.
Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival in Jainism. It is a time to celebrate the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir. The festival also has a strong focus on social service and helping others in need.
How Is Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated?
Some of the common traditions include religious processions, prayers, chants, and sermons.
The day of Mahavir Jayanti is observed with a variety of rituals, including the installation of an idol of Lord Mahavira, also known as 'Lord of Charity'. The idol is installed in the center of the city and is decorated with flowers and an abhishekam, a ritualistic bathing ceremony.
As a mark of respect and reverence, the faithful offer sweets and fruits to Lord Mahavira. However, on this auspicious day, the community also engages in acts of kindness and compassion, such as feeding the poor and needy and distributing clothes to those who need them.
Another common tradition followed by the faithful on Mahavir Jayanti is a strict fast. It is considered to be a way to purify the mind and body, and to reaffirm one's commitment to the principles of Jainism.
Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Wishes
May the teachings of Lord Mahavir motivate all of us to improve our character and contribute to a better world. Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti!
May Lord Mahavir's divine blessings always be upon us and our loved ones. Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti!
May Lord Mahavir grant everyone the fortitude, bravery, and discernment necessary to conquer all challenges in life. Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti!
May this Mahavir Jayanti mark the start of a new era for all filled with peace, joy, and success. Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti!
May Lord Mahavir bless us abundantly and fill our lives with the virtue of truth, non-violence, and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)