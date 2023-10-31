Happy Halloween 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Spooky Images, and Posters

Halloween or All Hallows’ Day is celebrated on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. It falls on All Saints' Day – a Christian holiday observed to honour saints. The day before Halloween is known as All Hallows' Eve. Halloween marks the end of Summer and beginning of winter. The history of celebrating Halloween dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain that originated in Ireland, England and Northern France.

On the occasion of Halloween Day, people participate in different events like wearing spooky costumes, decorated houses with jack o' lantern made from carved pumpkins, trick or treating, Halloween parties, Halloween games, and many more. Let us check out the Halloween 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status below.