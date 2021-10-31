Happy Halloween 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
Here are some images, wishes, quotes and greetings for Halloween 2021.
Halloween, also known as All Hallows’ Eve, is celebrated every year on 31 October. Traditionally, it is associated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. On this day, people used to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.
However, with time traditional rituals releated to Halloween have evolved. Nowadays, people celebrate this festival by wearing spooky costumes, going trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, going for Halloween parties and planning meals to commemorate the day.
If you are also going to celebrate Halloween this year, then here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and messages which you can send to your friends, family and other loved ones.
I hope this Halloween is all treats and no tricks for you…enjoy the festival! Wish you a very Happy Halloween!!
Hey, I'm sending these Halloween wishes your way so that you have a pleasantly frightful day and a delightfully magical night. May the spirit of Halloween be with you.
Wish you a very Happy Halloween! See you tonight at the party.
Hope you have a lot of fun today at the party. Happy Halloween!
I wish you a very Happy Halloween. I hope you have a lot of candies and enjoy the day.
Hope you wear the best and spookiest costume today. Happy Halloween!
