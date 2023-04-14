Happy Baisakhi 2023 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, and Images in Punjabi for Status

The Spring harvest festival known as Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is observed with fervor and enthusiasm throughout India. This day is one of major festivals celebrated in Punjab and marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs.

It is believed that Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded the Khalsa on the day of Baisakhi and that is why people belonging to Sikhism celebrate this day as the Sikh New Year.

On the occasion of Baisakhi 2023 let us read about some wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones.