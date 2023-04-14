ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Baisakhi 2023 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, and Images in Punjabi for Status

Happy Baisakhi 2023 wishes, quotes, and images are listed below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
The Spring harvest festival known as Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is observed with fervor and enthusiasm throughout India. This day is one of major festivals celebrated in Punjab and marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs.

It is believed that Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded the Khalsa on the day of Baisakhi and that is why people belonging to Sikhism celebrate this day as the Sikh New Year.

On the occasion of Baisakhi 2023 let us read about some wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Baisakhi 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

  • I wish you and your family a very happy Vaisakhi. I hope your future is healthy and prosperous.

  • I pray that may Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the perseverance and fortitude you need to follow the right path and combat evil. A very happy Baisakhi 2023!!!

  • The beginning of the year is marked by Baisakhi. I hope it opens up a lot of new doors for you. Many many happy returns of Vaisakhi!!!

  • On this wonderful occasion of Baisakhi, may God bless you with development, health, and tranquillity. Happy Vaisakhi 2023!!!

  • I hope the new year brings you joy, health, and happiness. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family!

  • May this Baisakhi provide you with lots of new opportunities and plenty of success. Happy Baisakhi Dear Friend.

  • Baisakhi is a festival of happiness. On this pious day, I wish you lot of happiness, prosperity, and bundles of never ending joy. Happy Happy Vaisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Images in Punjabi, English, and Hindi for Wallpaper and Status

Happy Baisakhi 2023 Wishes in Punjabi.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Happy Baisakhi 2023 Wishes in English.

(Photo: cdn.vectorstock.com)

Baisakhi Wishes, images and posters in Hindi

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Topics:  Baisakhi   Vaisakhi   Baisakhi Wishes 

